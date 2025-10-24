Refused Russian passport and lived in fear: 23-year-old woman with infant returned to Ukraine from occupation

Ukraine has brought back a young mother with an infant from Russian occupation as part of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA. This was announced on Telegram by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Yermak, after the occupation of her hometown in 2022, the 23-year-old girl's life turned into a struggle for survival. She refused to obtain a Russian passport, whereupon the occupiers tried to take away her newborn son under the pretext that the mother allegedly could not provide for the child.

She lived in constant fear for a year, hiding from the occupation authorities so as not to lose her child. The only thing the girl dreamed of was to leave for her sister in Dnipro. Today, the mother and baby are already in the territory controlled by Ukraine. - the report says.

Yermak added that the mother and child are already receiving assistance with document restoration, psychological support, and appropriate accompaniment.

