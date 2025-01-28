Referrals to the MMC allowed online: what will change for persons liable for military service

Persons liable for military service in Ukraine have been given the opportunity to apply for a referral to a military medical commission (MMC) online, which will eliminate the need to stand in line at the MMC. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

"We continue the systemic digitalization of the state. Today we are giving the green light to electronic referrals to the military medical commission for persons liable for military service," Shmyhal said.

According to him, people will not have to stand in line at the TCR to receive the relevant document. Referrals to the MMC can be generated using the Unified State Register of Conscripts and received through the Reserve+ app.

"First of all, this option will be available to those who want to undergo a military medical commission on their own. People who have received a summons will also have to submit an electronic request for a referral in order not to waste time visiting the MCC," the Prime Minister said.

Last week, beta testing of electronic referrals to the military medical commission began in the application "Reserve+".