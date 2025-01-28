Referrals to the MMC allowed online: what will change for persons liable for military service

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 69756 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 90998 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106515 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109535 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129510 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103412 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133906 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103725 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113401 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116972 views

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102158 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 48099 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117603 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 53547 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112154 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 69756 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129510 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133906 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165945 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155770 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 20007 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 24017 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112154 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117603 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139782 views
Referrals to the MMC allowed online: what will change for persons liable for military service

Referrals to the MMC allowed online: what will change for persons liable for military service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108362 views

Persons liable for military service in Ukraine will be able to apply for a referral to a military medical commission online through the Reserve+ app. The new option is available for volunteers and those who have received a call-up.

Persons liable for military service in Ukraine have been given the opportunity to apply for a referral to a military medical commission (MMC) online, which will eliminate the need to stand in line at the MMC. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"We continue the systemic digitalization of the state. Today we are giving the green light to electronic referrals to the military medical commission for persons liable for military service," Shmyhal said.

According to him, people will not have to stand in line at the TCR to receive the relevant document. Referrals to the MMC can be generated using the Unified State Register of Conscripts and received through the Reserve+ app.

"First of all, this option will be available to those who want to undergo a military medical commission on their own. People who have received a summons will also have to submit an electronic request for a referral in order not to waste time visiting the MCC," the Prime Minister said. 

Recall 

Last week, beta testing of electronic referrals to the military medical commission began in the application "Reserve+". 

Iryna Kolesnik

ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

