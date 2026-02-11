"Real Madrid" and UEFA have reached an agreement — the Super League has, in fact, been shut down

"Real Madrid" and UEFA have reached an agreement aimed at settling disputes surrounding the scandalous European Super League. The project, which Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez wanted to create as an alternative to the Champions League, never started. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of Real Madrid.

Details

On the way to the Super League's implementation, a conflict arose with UEFA, and a number of clubs, including "Barcelona", refused to participate. The agreement between UEFA, European Football Clubs (EFC) and "Real Madrid" is designed to resolve legal disputes related to the project and provides for:

respect for the principle of sporting merit;

long-term stability of clubs;

improving the fan experience through technology.

Thus, although the text of the agreement does not directly state the "closure" of the Super League, its implementation becomes impossible, and the project is effectively halted.

Context

The European Super League is a project for a closed club football tournament that leading European clubs planned to establish. The initiator was Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid. The Super League was positioned as an alternative to the UEFA Champions League. The goal was to increase club revenues and have greater control over the competition format. At the beginning of the project, 12 leading European clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Juventus, and others, announced their participation. It was planned that the founding clubs would have a guaranteed place in the tournament, regardless of their results in national leagues.