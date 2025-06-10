Rapper Kendrick Lamar won the most awards at the BET Awards

Rapper Kendrick Lamar became the main winner at the BET Awards ceremony, which honors black actors, singers and sports stars. The performer took four major awards of this musical championship. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The rapper, who performed "30 For 30", received the award for best hip-hop performer, best album of the year, as well as the award for music video of the year for the song "Not Like Us".

Lamar and director Dave Free also received the award for video directing of the year at the event, which took place at the "Peacock" Theater in Los Angeles and was broadcast on the BET cable channel.

The organizers of BET have always insisted that they correctly represent the culture, and have always put me at the center of what we represent – said Lamar on stage, accepting his award.

Host comedian Kevin Hart opened the ceremony, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the BET Awards ceremony and all the "history that was created" on stage.

Addition

The ceremony went through the evolution of black music, starting with the performance of R&B singer Ashanti, during which a collection of songs was presented, including her 2002 song "Foolish".

Other star performances included popular songs of the 2000s: "Ballin" by the group Mustard, "1 Thing" by the group Amerie and "Like You" by Bow Wow.

