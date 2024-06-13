Ramstein-23: Pentagon chief has already arrived in Brussels for the meeting

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Reimstein format) was convened today, as he himself announced on Thursday at X, UNN reports.

It is good to see the US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, at NATO Headquarters. Today, alongside General Charles Brown, we’re convening another meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels to underscore the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine - said the Pentagon chief.

Addendum

The Ramstein meeting will take place on June 13 on the sidelines of the NATO Defense Ministers' meeting in Brussels.

