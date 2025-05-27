$41.510.01
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Rains almost throughout Ukraine: weather forecasters give forecast for May 27

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

According to weather forecasters, May 27 in Ukraine will be cloudy, with rain in almost all territories. Air temperature will range from 14° to 29°.

Rains almost throughout Ukraine: weather forecasters give forecast for May 27

On Tuesday, May 27, it will be cloudy in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, rain is expected in almost the entire country (heavy rain in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions). Only in the east and north-east of the country without precipitation.

Wind southeast, in the western regions north, 7-12 m/s, in the Left Bank gusts of 15-20 m/s

- the message says.

The temperature in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions is expected to be 14-19°, in the rest of the territory 18-23°, in the eastern and Sumy regions 24-29°.

It will be cloudy and rainy in Kyiv and the region on Tuesday. Air temperature - 20-22°.

May 27: Emergency Medical Care Day, Scotch Birthday, International Marketing Day27.05.25, 06:20 • 790 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine
