Rains almost throughout Ukraine: weather forecasters give forecast for May 27

On Tuesday, May 27, it will be cloudy in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, rain is expected in almost the entire country (heavy rain in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions). Only in the east and north-east of the country without precipitation.

Wind southeast, in the western regions north, 7-12 m/s, in the Left Bank gusts of 15-20 m/s - the message says.

The temperature in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions is expected to be 14-19°, in the rest of the territory 18-23°, in the eastern and Sumy regions 24-29°.

It will be cloudy and rainy in Kyiv and the region on Tuesday. Air temperature - 20-22°.

