Rain and frost: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
Light rains are expected in Ukraine on October 16, except in the western regions. Temperatures at night will range from 0-3° Celsius in the west to 10° Celsius on the coast, during the day 8-13°, in some places up to 16°, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.
Details
According to weather forecasters, there will be light, moderate rain in the far south of the country; no precipitation in the western regions.
Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s.
Temperatures at night in the western regions will be 0-3°, in the rest of the country 3-8°, and up to 10° on the seaside; during the day 8-13° in most regions, up to 16° in Transcarpathia and the south.
No precipitation in the highlands of the Carpathians; temperatures at night are 0-5° Celsius, during the day 4-9° Celsius.
In Kyiv region
Light rain (at night in some places). Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 3-8°C, during the day 8-13°C; in Kyiv at night 4-6°C, during the day about 10°C.