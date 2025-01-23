Radutsky announces changes in the regulation of the pharmaceutical market in 2025

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 98124 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101335 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109290 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112057 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133116 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104098 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136488 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103808 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113454 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120875 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 70480 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115720 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 42596 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 42104 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 98177 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133124 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136494 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167965 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157651 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 31333 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 42104 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115720 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120875 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140635 views
Actual
Radutsky announces changes in the regulation of the pharmaceutical market in 2025

Radutsky announces changes in the regulation of the pharmaceutical market in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26050 views

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Health announced key reforms of the pharmaceutical market in 2025. It is planned to introduce parallel import of medicines, 2D coding and a new law on pharmaceutical services.

Ukrainians should have access to high-quality, affordable and effective medicines. Therefore, 2025 will be a key year in the regulation and development of the pharmaceutical industry. This was stated by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health Mykhailo Radutskyi, UNN reports.

Everything related to the regulation of this particular market will be done under this slogan - quality, affordable, accessible medicines. 2025 is planned as a year of changes in regulation and in the development of the pharmaceutical industry in general, the development of pharmaceutical services

- Radutsky emphasized.

According to him, the main innovations in 2025 will be:

- adoption of the law on pharmaceutical services;

- launching parallel imports of medicines on January 1;

- preparing for the introduction of 2D coding of medicines, which is one of Ukraine's obligations under the framework of the adaptation of legislation to the EU norms;

- implementation of Ukrainian legislation in line with the 83rd EU Directive.

Mr. Radutsky emphasized that the pharmaceutical industry is one of the most important sectors for the Ukrainian economy. According to him, the pharmaceutical sector, including manufacturers, pharmacies and distributors, is among the five largest taxpayers in the country.

In general, they, primarily manufacturers, are the fifth largest taxpayers in Ukraine today. This is the industry as a whole, and pharmacies, distributors, and manufacturers are where the state should help and promote the development of this industry. This is a strategic industry for the country,

- he noted.

Add

The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada began regulating the pharmaceutical market at the end of 2024. Thus, in late November, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law No. 11493 on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Medicines". Its primary purpose is to simplify the registration of medicines for centralized procurement. However, the changes to be introduced in the second reading have caused significant concern among pharmacists and specialized associations. Pharmaceutical market participants warned of significant negative consequences for the pharmaceutical industry and society as a whole: worsening of the availability of medicines and their significant rise in price.

So far, the Committee on National Health has postponed consideration of the scandalous amendments to Draft Law No. 11493 due to the active position of pharmaceutical market participants. However, industry representatives fear that the consideration of the amendments was postponed deliberately to "push through" them when the outrage of the professional community subsides and there is no time for a comprehensive discussion.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising