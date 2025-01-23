Radutsky announces changes in the regulation of the pharmaceutical market in 2025

Ukrainians should have access to high-quality, affordable and effective medicines. Therefore, 2025 will be a key year in the regulation and development of the pharmaceutical industry. This was stated by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health Mykhailo Radutskyi, UNN reports.



Everything related to the regulation of this particular market will be done under this slogan - quality, affordable, accessible medicines. 2025 is planned as a year of changes in regulation and in the development of the pharmaceutical industry in general, the development of pharmaceutical services - Radutsky emphasized.

According to him, the main innovations in 2025 will be:

- adoption of the law on pharmaceutical services;

- launching parallel imports of medicines on January 1;

- preparing for the introduction of 2D coding of medicines, which is one of Ukraine's obligations under the framework of the adaptation of legislation to the EU norms;

- implementation of Ukrainian legislation in line with the 83rd EU Directive.

Mr. Radutsky emphasized that the pharmaceutical industry is one of the most important sectors for the Ukrainian economy. According to him, the pharmaceutical sector, including manufacturers, pharmacies and distributors, is among the five largest taxpayers in the country.

In general, they, primarily manufacturers, are the fifth largest taxpayers in Ukraine today. This is the industry as a whole, and pharmacies, distributors, and manufacturers are where the state should help and promote the development of this industry. This is a strategic industry for the country, - he noted.

The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada began regulating the pharmaceutical market at the end of 2024. Thus, in late November, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law No. 11493 on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Medicines". Its primary purpose is to simplify the registration of medicines for centralized procurement. However, the changes to be introduced in the second reading have caused significant concern among pharmacists and specialized associations. Pharmaceutical market participants warned of significant negative consequences for the pharmaceutical industry and society as a whole: worsening of the availability of medicines and their significant rise in price.

So far, the Committee on National Health has postponed consideration of the scandalous amendments to Draft Law No. 11493 due to the active position of pharmaceutical market participants. However, industry representatives fear that the consideration of the amendments was postponed deliberately to "push through" them when the outrage of the professional community subsides and there is no time for a comprehensive discussion.