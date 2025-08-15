Travelers warned of possible queues at the border with Moldova: what is known

On August 15 and 16, road surface replacement will be carried out at the international border crossing point "Kelmentsi-Larga" on the border with Moldova. Border guards warn: traffic will slow down significantly, and some vehicles will be redirected to other crossings. This was reported by the Chernivtsi Border Detachment on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

Border guards reported temporary traffic complications at the international automobile border crossing point "Kelmentsi-Larga". As part of infrastructure modernization works carried out by the Service for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure in Chernivtsi Oblast, road surface replacement will take place on this section of the road on August 15 and 16.

According to the forecasts of the Chernivtsi Border Detachment, the time for passing border and customs control will significantly increase during this period. To relieve traffic, most vehicles will be directed to other crossing points.

Drivers are advised to plan their route in advance and take into account possible delays. You can monitor the situation on the western border on the official page of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service on Facebook, where data on queues are regularly updated.

