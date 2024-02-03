Quentin Tarantino has invited Brad Pitt to star in his latest movie - The Hollywood Reporter

Quentin Tarantino invited Brad Pitt to play in his new movie. It's about the role in the movie "The Film Critic". This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter magazine, according to UNN.

Brad Pitt wants to reunite with Quentin Tarantino for The Film Critic, his 10th and apparently last movie. - sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

The publication claims that Brad Pitt's role in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film The Film Critic has already been decided. However, the journalists have no information whether Pitt has a deal with Tarantino for the movie.

It is noted that the actor will be tied to work on a Formula 1 racing movie for Apple and director Joseph Kosinski for most of this year. While filming on The Movie Critic is scheduled for the end of this year or early 2025.

The duo previously collaborated on the films Inglourious Basterds (2009) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019). These films earned Pitt an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth.

