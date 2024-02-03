ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119936 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124206 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166024 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165963 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269116 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177061 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166893 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148641 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238869 views

Quentin Tarantino has invited Brad Pitt to star in his latest movie - The Hollywood Reporter

Quentin Tarantino has invited Brad Pitt to star in his latest movie - The Hollywood Reporter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28616 views

Brad Pitt may play the lead role in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film The Film Critic, which is reportedly Tarantino's 10th and last film.

 Quentin Tarantino invited Brad Pitt to play in his new movie. It's about the role in the movie "The Film Critic". This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter magazine, according to UNN.

Brad Pitt wants to reunite with Quentin Tarantino for The Film Critic, his 10th and apparently last movie. 

 - sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

The publication claims that Brad Pitt's role in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film The Film Critic has already been decided. However, the journalists have no information whether Pitt has a deal with Tarantino for the movie.

It is noted that the actor will be tied to work on a Formula 1 racing movie for Apple and director Joseph Kosinski for most of this year. While filming on The Movie Critic is scheduled for the end of this year or early 2025.

Oscar nominations for 2024 have been announced: Nolan's Oppenheimer and Lanthimos' Poor Creatures are in the lead23.01.24, 18:16 • 25577 views

Optional

The duo previously collaborated on the films Inglourious Basterds (2009) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019). These films earned Pitt an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth.

"Cinema for Victory!": the movie mobile visited Ivano-Frankivsk region30.01.24, 13:00 • 25784 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

CultureUNN Lite
yorgos-lanthimosYorgos Lanthimos
j-robert-oppenheimerRobert Oppenheimer
apple-incApple Inc.
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk

