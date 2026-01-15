Putin's office did not confirm Russia's consent to peacekeepers with the participation of military personnel from China and Global South countries
Kyiv • UNN
Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian dictator, did not confirm Russia's consent to the deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine with the participation of Chinese military personnel. However, according to him, Russia considers it relevant to continue dialogue with the United States on Ukraine.
The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov did not confirm that Russia agrees to the deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine with the participation of military personnel from China and countries of the Global South, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.
However, according to Peskov, "Russia considers it relevant and necessary to continue the dialogue with the United States on Ukraine, communication channels are working."
Moscow considers it important to present its views to the Americans on the discussions that are underway on the Ukrainian issue, Peskov summarized.
Kremlin expects visit of US special envoys Witkoff and Kushner after dates are agreed - Peskov15.01.26, 13:59 • 472 views
Earlier
As Bloomberg wrote, US President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to travel to Moscow to meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in the near future, amid efforts to advance a peace agreement that would end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Recall
Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that currently Ukraine, not Russia, is hindering the process of concluding an agreement to end the war.
As UNN reported, the American leader, who promised to end the war in 24 hours, has repeatedly changed his rhetoric. He has expressed disappointment with Putin, disappointment with Zelensky, and then with both leaders of Russia and Ukraine.
In addition, Trump has repeatedly hinted that Zelensky "has no cards." Meanwhile, sources from his entourage reported that he was tired of Putin's games.