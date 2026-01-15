The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov did not confirm that Russia agrees to the deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine with the participation of military personnel from China and countries of the Global South, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

However, according to Peskov, "Russia considers it relevant and necessary to continue the dialogue with the United States on Ukraine, communication channels are working."

Moscow considers it important to present its views to the Americans on the discussions that are underway on the Ukrainian issue, Peskov summarized.

Kremlin expects visit of US special envoys Witkoff and Kushner after dates are agreed - Peskov

Earlier

As Bloomberg wrote, US President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to travel to Moscow to meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in the near future, amid efforts to advance a peace agreement that would end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that currently Ukraine, not Russia, is hindering the process of concluding an agreement to end the war.

As UNN reported, the American leader, who promised to end the war in 24 hours, has repeatedly changed his rhetoric. He has expressed disappointment with Putin, disappointment with Zelensky, and then with both leaders of Russia and Ukraine.

In addition, Trump has repeatedly hinted that Zelensky "has no cards." Meanwhile, sources from his entourage reported that he was tired of Putin's games.