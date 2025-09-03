Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he heard about the film "The Kremlin Wizard" for the first time, where he was played by British actor Jude Law, and had not seen the film, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

When asked by a journalist whether Putin had seen footage from the film "The Kremlin Wizard", where the Russian dictator was played by a British actor, the President of the Russian Federation said – "no".

"Not only have I not seen it, I'm hearing about it for the first time," Putin said.

Recall

In March, filming began in Riga for the film "The Kremlin Wizard", where Jude Law plays a young Putin. It was also then that the first photos of the actor in the image of the dictator appeared on the set.

In September, the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The film covers the period of Putin's rise to power, and the plot is based on the novel by Giuliano da Empoli.

Let him come to Moscow: Putin on meeting with Zelenskyy