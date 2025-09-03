$41.360.01
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 3874 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 9756 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 22318 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 17238 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 20948 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 20573 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 22513 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 37854 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 35143 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Putin said he had not seen the film "The Wizard of the Kremlin" starring Jude Law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he was hearing about the film "The Wizard of the Kremlin" for the first time and had not seen the movie. In the film, he was played by British actor Jude Law, and its premiere took place at the Venice Film Festival.

Putin said he had not seen the film "The Wizard of the Kremlin" starring Jude Law

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he heard about the film "The Kremlin Wizard" for the first time, where he was played by British actor Jude Law, and had not seen the film, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

When asked by a journalist whether Putin had seen footage from the film "The Kremlin Wizard", where the Russian dictator was played by a British actor, the President of the Russian Federation said – "no".

"Not only have I not seen it, I'm hearing about it for the first time," Putin said.

Recall

In March, filming began in Riga for the film "The Kremlin Wizard", where Jude Law plays a young Putin. It was also then that the first photos of the actor in the image of the dictator appeared on the set.

In September, the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The film covers the period of Putin's rise to power, and the plot is based on the novel by Giuliano da Empoli.

Let him come to Moscow: Putin on meeting with Zelenskyy03.09.25, 17:34 • 726 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Vladimir Putin