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Putin offered Trump to transport Iranian uranium to Russia - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Vladimir Putin offered Donald Trump to move Iran's enriched uranium to the Russian Federation. The US President rejected the idea due to the need to ensure security.

Putin offered Trump to transport Iranian uranium to Russia - Axios

This week, during a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed transferring Iran's enriched uranium to Russia as part of a deal to end the war. This was reported by Axios, citing its own sources, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the head of the White House rejected Putin's proposal.

The publication indicates that Iran's possession of 450 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, which can be converted into weapons-grade material within weeks and is enough for more than 10 nuclear bombs, is one of the key military targets for the US and Israel.

Theoretically, Putin's proposal could help facilitate the removal of Iran's nuclear arsenals without a US or Israeli presence on the ground. Russia is already a nuclear power and previously stored Iran's low-enriched uranium under the 2015 nuclear deal, making it one of the few countries with the technical capability to accept this material.

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that Putin offered several ideas for ending the war between the US and Iran during his conversation with Trump. The uranium proposal was one of them.

"This is not the first time this has been proposed. It was not accepted. The US position is that we need to ensure the safety of the uranium," the media quotes its interlocutor.

Context

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that during the first round of negotiations with the US in Oman on February 6, an Iranian delegation proposed transferring part of its highly enriched uranium reserves to Russia and suspending the enrichment process for several years.

According to Bloomberg, the Donald Trump administration is currently exploring the possibility of involving special forces units to seize highly enriched uranium stockpiles in Iran.

US offers $10 million for information on Iran's new leader and top IRGC officials13.03.26, 22:46 • 3092 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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