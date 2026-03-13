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US offers $10 million for information on Iran's new leader and top IRGC officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

The Rewards for Justice program has announced a reward for information on Mojtaba Khamenei and IRGC leaders. The individuals are accused of terrorist acts.

US offers $10 million for information on Iran's new leader and top IRGC officials

The United States has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and key leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, UNN reports, citing the Rewards for Justice program website.

Details

The Rewards for Justice organization is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on key leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its units. These individuals command and direct various IRGC units that plan, organize, and carry out terrorist acts worldwide.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), part of Iran's official armed forces, plays a central role in using terrorism as a key instrument of Iranian state policy.

In addition, according to the organization, the IRGC has created, supported, and managed other terrorist groups. The IRGC is responsible for numerous attacks on Americans and American facilities, including attacks on U.S. citizens. Since its establishment in 1979, the IRGC has played a significant role in implementing Iran's foreign policy. The group currently controls large segments of the Iranian economy and influences Iran's domestic policy.

Mojtaba Khamenei became the new supreme leader of Iran precisely through the patronage of the IRGC11.03.26, 04:55 • 5063 views

Add

On April 15, 2019, the U.S. Department of State designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including the Quds Force, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended. In 2017, the U.S. Department of the Treasury designated the IRGC as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224, as amended, for its activities in support of the Quds Force. As a result, all property and interests in property of the IRGC subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with the IRGC. The willful provision or attempted provision of material support or resources to the IRGC is a crime.

G7 leaders urged Trump to end the war with Iran as soon as possible and unblock the Strait of Hormuz - Axios13.03.26, 19:52 • 2522 views

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