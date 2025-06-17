Putin is doing this deliberately, right during the G7 summit: Sybiha on the massive strike on Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, commenting on the latest massive Russian strike on Ukraine, draws attention to the fact that Russia is doing this deliberately, during the G7 summit. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The minister stated that tonight Russia launched a massive and brutal attack on Ukraine. Hundreds of drones and missiles targeted civilians. Kyiv was particularly hard hit.

Putin is doing this deliberately, just during the G7 summit. He is sending a signal of complete disrespect to the United States and other partners who have called for an end to the killings. - Sybiha said.

He also noted that Russia is not only rejecting a ceasefire or a meeting of leaders to find solutions and end the war. It cynically strikes the capital of Ukraine, pretending to be looking for diplomatic solutions.

Putin's goal is very simple: to make the G7 leaders look weak. Only decisive steps and real pressure on Moscow can prove that he is wrong. - Sybiha summarized.

Recall

On the night of June 17, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 472 air attack weapons, including 440 drones and 32 missiles. Air defense neutralized 428 targets, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.