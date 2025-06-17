$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 2422 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
06:29 AM • 45594 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 59385 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 116714 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 106526 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 128896 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 111954 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 103599 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 176293 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 82559 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Putin is doing this deliberately, right during the G7 summit: Sybiha on the massive strike on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

Andriy Sybiha stated that the massive Russian strike on Ukraine during the G7 summit is a deliberate signal of disrespect to partners. He emphasized that decisive steps and pressure on Moscow are needed.

Putin is doing this deliberately, right during the G7 summit: Sybiha on the massive strike on Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, commenting on the latest massive Russian strike on Ukraine, draws attention to the fact that Russia is doing this deliberately, during the G7 summit. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The minister stated that tonight Russia launched a massive and brutal attack on Ukraine. Hundreds of drones and missiles targeted civilians. Kyiv was particularly hard hit.

Putin is doing this deliberately, just during the G7 summit. He is sending a signal of complete disrespect to the United States and other partners who have called for an end to the killings.

- Sybiha said.

He also noted that Russia is not only rejecting a ceasefire or a meeting of leaders to find solutions and end the war. It cynically strikes the capital of Ukraine, pretending to be looking for diplomatic solutions.

Putin's goal is very simple: to make the G7 leaders look weak. Only decisive steps and real pressure on Moscow can prove that he is wrong.

- Sybiha summarized.

Recall

On the night of June 17, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 472 air attack weapons, including 440 drones and 32 missiles. Air defense neutralized 428 targets, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
