Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.

December 3, 11:09 PM • 13619 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 23395 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 26735 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 37558 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 43613 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 24950 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 28349 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 25775 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25673 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 30860 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Pope Francis bequeathed money for the purchase of ambulances for UkraineDecember 3, 10:52 PM • 13839 views
Germany introduces 10-year citizenship ban for faking language certificatesDecember 4, 12:40 AM • 14411 views
occupiers deny emergency aid to Skadovsk residents due to lack of registrationDecember 4, 12:57 AM • 12733 views
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with Europe03:50 AM • 11232 views
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de Janeiro05:23 AM • 10313 views
Publications
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 7394 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 43608 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 41607 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 57235 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 59346 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 62709 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 65852 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 119998 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 93380 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 108996 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2936 views

Kremlin head Vladimir Putin held a nearly 5-hour meeting with American negotiators, calling it "very useful" and "necessary," and issued new threats regarding Donbas.

Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.

The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, called the almost 5-hour meeting with American negotiators in Moscow "necessary" and "very useful," stating that the American side divided the 27 points of the peace plan into four packages and proposed discussing them separately, and made further statements about Russia's war against Ukraine and Donbas in particular, as reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

The meeting with US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's advisor Jared Kushner was "very useful," Putin said. He indicated that the dialogue lasted a long time because they had to go through each point of the peace proposals.

"I think it's premature to say yet, but this meeting was necessary," Putin said.

Putin, as Russian media write, also stated that the proposals brought by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are based on previous discussions with Donald Trump. The American side divided the 27 points of Trump's plan into four packages and proposed discussing them separately, Putin said.

The head of the Kremlin, as reported, stated that Trump is looking for ways to reach a consensus in settling Russia's war against Ukraine, "but this is not an easy task." As Russian media write, Putin also stated that "Russia did not agree with some points of the US peace proposals regarding Ukraine, but this is difficult work."

He also, as indicated, stated that "Europeans need to get involved in the work" on the settlement, "and not interfere."

Russian media also reported that Putin, in an interview with India Today, threatened that "Russia will in any case 'liberate' (Russian authorities do not recognize the facts of occupation, calling these territories 'liberated' - ed.) Donbas and 'Novorossiya' - by military or other means."

Putin also stated that Russia "is not going to return" to the G8.

Putin blocks peace talks involving US representatives - The Guardian04.12.25, 09:25 • 982 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
