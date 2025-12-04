Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.

The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, called the almost 5-hour meeting with American negotiators in Moscow "necessary" and "very useful," stating that the American side divided the 27 points of the peace plan into four packages and proposed discussing them separately, and made further statements about Russia's war against Ukraine and Donbas in particular, as reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

The meeting with US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's advisor Jared Kushner was "very useful," Putin said. He indicated that the dialogue lasted a long time because they had to go through each point of the peace proposals.

"I think it's premature to say yet, but this meeting was necessary," Putin said.

Putin, as Russian media write, also stated that the proposals brought by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are based on previous discussions with Donald Trump. The American side divided the 27 points of Trump's plan into four packages and proposed discussing them separately, Putin said.

The head of the Kremlin, as reported, stated that Trump is looking for ways to reach a consensus in settling Russia's war against Ukraine, "but this is not an easy task." As Russian media write, Putin also stated that "Russia did not agree with some points of the US peace proposals regarding Ukraine, but this is difficult work."

He also, as indicated, stated that "Europeans need to get involved in the work" on the settlement, "and not interfere."

Russian media also reported that Putin, in an interview with India Today, threatened that "Russia will in any case 'liberate' (Russian authorities do not recognize the facts of occupation, calling these territories 'liberated' - ed.) Donbas and 'Novorossiya' - by military or other means."

Putin also stated that Russia "is not going to return" to the G8.

