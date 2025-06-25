Occupiers spread fakes about looting in Sumy region during evacuation - RMA

Pro-Russian Telegram channels are spreading a fake screenshot with an alleged post from the official page of the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov. Allegedly, he calls on residents of the region to evacuate with household appliances. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The provocative message, referring to a fake message, allegedly from the authorities of the region, speaks of a "recommendation" to take money, household appliances and other valuable property during the evacuation. Allegedly due to the "increased looting" in the war zones.

The attackers intend to disrupt the evacuation and escalate hysteria, the regional administration noted.

We officially declare: this information is not true. Such a publication did not appear either on the official pages of the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, or on the resources of the Sumy Regional Military Administration. This is another information dump from the enemy, aimed at increasing panic, destabilizing the border region and undermining confidence in the authorities. - the message says.

The Regional Military Administration called on residents of Sumy region to trust only official sources and not to spread dubious information from anonymous or pro-Russian channels.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that the Russians are not abandoning attempts to expand the zone of hostilities in the Sumy region with the help of small assault groups. Ukrainian soldiers, including border units, are constantly destroying these infantry groups of the enemy.

