Occupiers spread fakes about looting in Sumy region during evacuation - RMA

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 6672 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 19665 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 25868 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
08:15 AM • 23365 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
June 24, 05:47 PM • 49201 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 88730 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 92623 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 110972 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120520 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122206 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
6.7m/s
38%
748mm
Popular news
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"June 25, 02:03 AM • 39366 views
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - NavyJune 25, 03:14 AM • 32127 views
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 32359 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 24873 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 14308 views
Publications
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 14686 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 89672 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 132447 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 136076 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 175170 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 31048 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 39391 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 52867 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 127512 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 204521 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59
Kalibr (missile family)
Falcon 9

Occupiers spread fakes about looting in Sumy region during evacuation - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

Pro-Russian Telegram channels are circulating a fake screenshot of an alleged post from the head of the Sumy RMA, Oleg Hryhorov, in which he supposedly calls on residents to evacuate with their property. The Sumy RMA refutes this information, calling it an enemy information dump aimed at destabilizing the region.

Occupiers spread fakes about looting in Sumy region during evacuation - RMA

Pro-Russian Telegram channels are spreading a fake screenshot with an alleged post from the official page of the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov. Allegedly, he calls on residents of the region to evacuate with household appliances. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

The provocative message, referring to a fake message, allegedly from the authorities of the region, speaks of a "recommendation" to take money, household appliances and other valuable property during the evacuation. Allegedly due to the "increased looting" in the war zones.

The attackers intend to disrupt the evacuation and escalate hysteria, the regional administration noted.

We officially declare: this information is not true. Such a publication did not appear either on the official pages of the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, or on the resources of the Sumy Regional Military Administration. This is another information dump from the enemy, aimed at increasing panic, destabilizing the border region and undermining confidence in the authorities.

- the message says.

The Center for Countering Disinformation debunked a fake about payments to those who did not leave Ukraine24.06.25, 12:22 • 2400 views

The Regional Military Administration called on residents of Sumy region to trust only official sources and not to spread dubious information from anonymous or pro-Russian channels.

Recall

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that the Russians are not abandoning attempts to expand the zone of hostilities in the Sumy region with the help of small assault groups. Ukrainian soldiers, including border units, are constantly destroying these infantry groups of the enemy.

Enemy IPSO: The Ministry of Defense told how to recognize and counter information threats15.05.25, 11:30 • 3202 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9