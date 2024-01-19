Prosecutor's Office to request arrest for ex-official of Odesa emergency service

Odesa regional prosecutor's office will request the court to take into custody the former acting director general of the Odesa regional center for emergency medical care and disaster medicine Oleksandr Mykhailenko, UNN reports.

We are asking for detention (of Mikhailenko - ed.). We have also filed a motion to remove (Mykhailenko - ed.) from his position - reported the press service of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The court hearing will be held on Monday, January 22, at 14:00, at the Kyiv District Court of Odesa.

Today, on January 19, investigators of the National Police of Ukraine served a notice of suspicion to Oleksandr Mykhailenko, former acting director general of the Odesa Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine.

Mykhailenko held this position in 2022-23. In this position, he set up a scheme to purchase Z-bandages "krovospas" at an inflated price, which, according to preliminary estimates of law enforcement officers, earned almost UAH 500 thousand. As a result of a search at Mykhailenko's residence, USD 53.5 thousand and an expired emergency medical certificate were seized.

In addition, in 2023, the head of the regional military administration in Odesa region changed. The region is now headed by Oleh Kiper, the former head of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office. He called the healthcare sector and restoring order there a priority. Earlier, he changed the leadership of at least five regional medical centers, including the Emergency Center.