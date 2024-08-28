ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Prosecutor's Office: Russia's strike destroyed almost half of Chernihiv region's village

Prosecutor's Office: Russia's strike destroyed almost half of Chernihiv region's village

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25476 views

As a result of artillery shelling by the Russian army, about 25 farms were destroyed in the village of Novhorod-Siverskyi district. The fire also damaged 70 hectares of forest, and criminal proceedings have been initiated.

Almost half of a village in Chernihiv region was destroyed by Russian artillery shelling, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, yesterday at noon, Russian military personnel fired artillery from the territory of Russia at a settlement of one of the communities in Novhorod-Siversky district.  

"As a result of the shelling and subsequent fire, at least 25 farms were destroyed and damaged, and a forest near the village caught fire. Information about the damage is being clarified," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the police, the fire destroyed 25 buildings (houses and outbuildings) and 70 hectares of forest flooring. 

"The work lasted until this morning. The fires have been extinguished," the State Emergency Service said on social media.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies

