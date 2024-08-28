Prosecutor's Office: Russia's strike destroyed almost half of Chernihiv region's village

Almost half of a village in Chernihiv region was destroyed by Russian artillery shelling, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, yesterday at noon, Russian military personnel fired artillery from the territory of Russia at a settlement of one of the communities in Novhorod-Siversky district.

"As a result of the shelling and subsequent fire, at least 25 farms were destroyed and damaged, and a forest near the village caught fire. Information about the damage is being clarified," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the police, the fire destroyed 25 buildings (houses and outbuildings) and 70 hectares of forest flooring.

"The work lasted until this morning. The fires have been extinguished," the State Emergency Service said on social media.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).