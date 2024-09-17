Prosecutor's Office: Russians launch missile attack on Sumy enterprise, one wounded

Russian troops today launched a missile attack on an enterprise in the city of Sumy, leaving one wounded, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on September 17, at about 11:05 a.m., "the occupiers struck, probably with a ballistic missile, at the territory of one of the enterprises in the city of Sumy.

Earlier, the Sumy RMA reported that today, September 17, in the afternoon, another massive Russian missile attack on Sumy region took place and 4 explosions were recorded. The General Staff reportedthat the enemy launched 4 missile attacks on Sumy.

"As a result of the enemy's attack, a 41-year-old man was wounded," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

According to the Sumy City Council, according to the health department, a man born in 1983 was injured during a second enemy strike. "He has a closed head injury, concussion, and acubarotrauma. The victim was hospitalized in the neurosurgical department," the city council wrote on Telegram.

According to the prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum

Amid enemy attacks on the energy sector, Sumy warned of changes in water supply.

According to the city council, all Sumy water intakes will supply water to the city from 17:00 to 21:00. "However, due to the difficult situation in the energy sector, starting at 21:00, water pumping stations will suspend water supply to the homes of citizens and will fill the tanks. Take care of drinking water supplies," the city council emphasized.

Earlier today, Sumy restored power supply to all water intakes after a massive Russian attack.