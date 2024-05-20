Prosecutor's Office: Russians attacked Izyum with Iskander at night, missile strike damaged architectural monument
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Izium, Kharkiv region, damaging a cultural center and an architectural monument, which prompted an investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war.
In the Kharkiv region, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the town of Izyum, damaging a cultural center that is an architectural monument, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the investigation, on May 20, at approximately 1:05 a.m., the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Izyum.
The cultural center, an architectural monument, was damaged.
Earlier, the enemy hit the city with an Iskander missile.
A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.
