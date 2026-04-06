Prosecutor General: scheme uncovered causing almost UAH 300 million in losses from procurements for Ukrgasvydobuvannya

A group of individuals created a scheme to embezzle state funds through procurements by JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya". The procurements were carried out with an overpayment of 2-3 times. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the exposure of the scheme and its perpetrators, UNN reports.

Shell companies purchased materials necessary for gas production at real market prices. These goods were then repeatedly "resold" by firms to each other. Fictitious agreements artificially inflated the price of reagents by 2-3 times. Ultimately, the products were sold to the state company through a tender at the maximum cost. - explained the Prosecutor General, outlining the core of the abuse.

The crime was uncovered thanks to the joint efforts of the OGP, SBU, and BEB.

According to Ruslan Kravchenko, manipulations with "shell companies" caused damages to JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" exceeding UAH 295 million. This is confirmed by a forensic economic examination.

The head of a private company and an official of the state company, who directly organized the procurement tender, have been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing pre-trial detention measures for the suspects is being resolved.

"We continue our systematic work to expose corruption: everyone who tries to profit from the state will be held accountable in accordance with the law," added the Prosecutor General.

Bribery attempt in Ukrgasvydobuvannya: the accused pleads guilty and asks to transfer UAH 300 thousand for the needs of the Armed Forces