Prosecutor General orders internal investigation into three prosecutors over real estate in Bukovel

The Prosecutor General has ordered an official investigation into the possible non-compliance of prosecutors with anti-corruption requirements, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

On February 10 of this year, the Prosecutor General ordered an official investigation in connection with information published by the media resource Bihus.info regarding the acquisition of real estate objects in the village of Polyanytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk region (Bukovel resort) by close relatives of three prosecutors. - reported the PGO.

As stated, "according to the journalistic investigation, these acquisitions may not correspond to the income level reflected in the declarations, which requires verification within the framework of current legislation."

In order to establish all circumstances and provide a proper assessment of possible non-compliance with the requirements, prohibitions or restrictions provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption", an official investigation has been launched against prosecutors Chechitka O.A., Mykhailyna O.M., Synyuk O.V. - the PGO statement reads.

The official investigation, as noted, is being conducted in accordance with Article 9 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office" and the Instruction on the procedure for conducting official investigations against prosecutors.

Based on the results of the official investigation, a decision will be made in accordance with the law. - emphasized the PGO.

