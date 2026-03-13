Promised priest status for $10,000 to travel abroad - a man was detained in Kyiv

In the capital, law enforcement officers detained a man who offered to help a conscripted citizen go abroad. For his "services," he demanded 10 thousand dollars. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect met a man of mobilization age in a bar. During the conversation, he assured his new acquaintance that he had connections in a state institution and could issue a document in his name that would allow him to leave Ukraine as a clergyman. Later, the perpetrator said that he first needed to pay a deposit of $2,500, and the remaining $7,500 after the issue was resolved.

Upon receiving the first part of the funds, the dealer handed the "client" a document - a so-called letter of agreement for leaving Ukraine, allegedly to attend an open scientific and religious seminar in one of the European countries. During the last meeting, the suspect received the second part of the payment. Immediately after the transfer of funds, he was detained by the police. During the authorized search, law enforcement officers seized mobile phones, bank cards, and the received $7,500. - the police post says.

Investigators have already notified the suspect of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - obtaining undue benefit for oneself for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion of such benefit.

Currently, law enforcement officers are identifying possible accomplices and checking the detainee's involvement in other offenses.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill that strengthens responsibility for violations by conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists of the period of stay outside Ukraine. It is proposed to supplement the Criminal Code with a new qualifying feature and establish criminal liability for illegal border crossing during martial law.