PrivatBank has restored its services after an outage and promised to refund the debited funds

PrivatBank reported that its services had resumed stable operation after the morning outage and said that the debited funds "will be returned to customers’ accounts within 24 hours," UNN writes.

PrivatBank’s services are operating normally again. The technical outage we observed this morning is behind us. Payments via POS terminals are working, and online payments are being processed without delays. In some cases, customers encountered situations where transactions did not go through despite the funds being debited. This issue has also been resolved. The funds will be returned to customers’ accounts within 24 hours