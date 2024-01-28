Presidential elections in Finland, it became known who made it to the second round

On Sunday, January 28, Finland held presidential elections. 99.9% of the votes have already been counted. This was reported by Ule.fi, according to UNN.

Details

According to the country's Ministry of Justice, the turnout in the presidential election in Finland was 71.5%.

A total of 3.25 million people took part in the vote, of whom 44.6% (1.91 million) voted early in Finland, 30.3% (1.29 million) on election day in the country, and 16.2% (42.9 thousand of those registered) abroad.

A total of 4.54 million people were eligible to vote.

According to the results of the vote count, they are in the lead:

former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, who gains 27.2%,

former Foreign Minister, MP Pekka Haavisto - 25.8%.

They will participate in the second round, which will take place on February 11.

