Finland extends border closure with russia for another month

The Government of Finland today, January 11, decided to extend restrictions on the border with rf for another month. This was announced on Thursday by the country's Interior Minister Mari Rantanen, writes UNN with reference to Yle.

Details

As indicated, the restrictions will be in effect for a month, until February 11.

"National security remains a critical issue for Finland," Rantanen justified the decision.

The head of the Finnish Ministry of the Interior emphasized that the current situation has a negative impact on Russians living in Finland and holders of passports of the two countries.

However, she noted that there has been no change on the russian side, and the threat of hybrid influence remains. Rantanen recalled that Finland opened two checkpoints in mid-December, but the situation has not changed.

Supplement

The Finnish government, for national security reasons, decided to close some border crossings on the eastern border on November 16 last year. This measure did not stop the flow of asylum seekers without proper documentation. Thereafter, the number of open checkpoints decreased and then the entire border, except for one, was closed.

The Finnish government did decide to open two border crossing points on December 14. However, on the first day, more than 100 asylum seekers arrived from the Russian side , after which the authorities closed the border with Russia for a month, until January 14. The head of the country's Interior Ministry said at the time that the situation would normalize only when the flow of people trying to enter the country illegally stopped.