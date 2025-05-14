President Zelenskyy is supported by 74% of Ukrainian citizens - poll

74% of Ukrainians trust the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The share of those who do not trust is 22%. These are the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, writes UNN.

As of the first half of May 2025, 74% of Ukrainians trusted President V. Zelenskyy, 22% did not trust him. The balance of trust-distrust is +52% - the message says.

Compared to the previous survey of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology in March 2025, trust in President Zelenskyy increased. The share of citizens who trust increased from 69% to 74%, and the share of those who do not trust decreased from 28% to 22%. Thus, the trust-distrust balance improved from +41% to +52%.

In all regions of Ukraine, the majority of the population trusts the President. At the same time, trust indicators are quite close. Against the background of others, only the East stands out a little, where the level of trust is slightly lower. However, only in this region 60% of the population trusts the President (in other regions - 75-77%). 33% do not trust (in other regions - 20-22%).

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted its own all-Ukrainian public opinion poll "Omnibus" on May 2-12, 2025. It was attended by 1010 respondents. The statistical error does not exceed 4.1%.

The survey was conducted with adult (aged 18 and older) citizens of Ukraine who, at the time of the survey, resided in the territory controlled by Ukraine. The sample did not include residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, but the respondents included IDPs who moved from the occupied territories. Also, the survey was not conducted with citizens who left the country after February 24, 2022.

