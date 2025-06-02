Zelenskyy: Sumy and Pokrovsk directions are the hottest at the front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the hottest areas of the front are the Sumy and Pokrovsk directions. He added that the Defense Forces are doing everything possible to prevent the Russians from forming a strike fist, reports UNN.

The Russians are trying to conduct offensive operations in several directions. One of the main, hot directions is Sumy and Pokrovsky. We do not allow them to form a strike fist to advance - said Zelenskyy.

The Head of State said that various formats of combat operations, including the use of drones, are giving results.

I believe that our guys are working well, standing firm. And various formats of drone attacks, which I mentioned earlier, are giving fruitful results - noted the President.

