Precipitation cannot be avoided: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on April 24

On Thursday, April 24, Ukraine is expected to have brief rains and thunderstorms. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the weather in most western, and in the afternoon also northern regions, will begin to be influenced by an atmospheric front moving from the west - pressure will decrease, but a warm air mass will still be over Ukraine.

In the afternoon in most western, northern regions and in the southeastern part, brief rains, in places thunderstorms. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Temperature ... in the afternoon 21-26°, in the Carpathians and on the coast of the seas 15-20° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday, variable cloudiness is expected, without precipitation. The air temperature during the day will be 23-25° Celsius.

