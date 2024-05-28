Praising Putin and justifying Russia's crimes in Bucha: agitators get five years in prison

In Ukraine, residents of three regions who spread Kremlin narratives on social media, praised Russian dictator Putin and justified the crimes of the Russian army in Bucha were sentenced to prison terms. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the propagandists popularized Russian gauleiters who spread the Moscow regime in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine. To "disperse" the destructive content, the aggressor's henchmen created dozens of profiles on YouTube and social media.

In the Carpathian region:

A local resident who distributed videos in support of Putin and the militants of the Russian private military company Wagner was convicted.

He took destructive content on thematic TikTok pages and then reposted it through his own accounts on popular social networks.

In Cherkassy:

The administrator of a network of channels and communities on YouTube, Telegram and Facebook, who called for the seizure of state power in Ukraine, was sentenced to prison.

Among other things, he called the murder and torture of people in Bucha by racists a "production".

In Mykolaiv region:

another hostile agitator was convicted. He was a computer science teacher at a local school who spread Kremlin narratives from his work computer at the school.

Using a school device, he created his own Odnoklassniki account, from which he called for the seizure of the entire territory of Ukraine and popularized the gauleiter Saldo.

According to SBU materials, the court found the offenders guilty of:

ч. 2, Art. 109 (public calls for the seizure of state power);

ч. 2, Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

They were sentenced to a maximum prison term of 5 years for these crimes.

Recall

