Praising Putin and justifying Russia's crimes in Bucha: agitators get five years in prison

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 14480 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89110 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141863 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146794 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241510 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172368 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164004 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148092 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220724 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112980 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45787 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64727 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108033 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36025 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68246 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241510 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220724 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207178 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233175 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220250 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 14480 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17533 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23919 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108033 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111905 views
Praising Putin and justifying Russia's crimes in Bucha: agitators get five years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17706 views

In Ukraine, residents of three regions who spread Kremlin narratives on social media, praised Putin and justified the crimes of the Russian army in Bucha were sentenced to 5 years in prison.

In Ukraine, residents of three regions who spread Kremlin narratives on social media, praised Russian dictator Putin and justified the crimes of the Russian army in Bucha were sentenced to prison terms. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the propagandists popularized Russian gauleiters who spread the Moscow regime in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine. To "disperse" the destructive content, the aggressor's henchmen created dozens of profiles on YouTube and social media.

In the Carpathian region:

A local resident who distributed videos in support of Putin and the militants of the Russian private military company Wagner was convicted.

He took destructive content on thematic TikTok pages and then reposted it through his own accounts on popular social networks.

In Cherkassy:

The administrator of a network of channels and communities on YouTube, Telegram and Facebook, who called for the seizure of state power in Ukraine, was sentenced to prison.

Among other things, he called the murder and torture of people in Bucha by racists a "production".

In Mykolaiv region:

another hostile agitator was convicted. He was a computer science teacher at a local school who spread Kremlin narratives from his work computer at the school.

Using a school device, he created his own Odnoklassniki account, from which he called for the seizure of the entire territory of Ukraine and popularized the gauleiter Saldo.

Image

According to SBU materials, the court found the offenders guilty of:

  • ч. 2, Art. 109 (public calls for the seizure of state power);
  • ч. 2, Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

They were sentenced to a maximum prison term of 5 years for these crimes.

Recall

In Donetsk region , a 66-year-old Russian informant was detained, who was spying on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Sloviansk and calling for the killing of Ukrainian prisoners instead of exchanging them.

