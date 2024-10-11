Power supply restored in Kryvyi Rih after Russian drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
Following yesterday's drone attack in Kryvyi Rih, electricity supply has been restored to all 257 disconnected customers. Gas supply has also been restored, except for 15 apartments in the destroyed entrance of a five-story building.
In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, after yesterday's attack by Russian troops with drones, electricity was restored to disconnected homes, the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
"All 257 subscribers disconnected in the city due to yesterday's enemy drone attack are now connected to electricity. Power engineers installed and launched new equipment as soon as possible," Vilkul wrote.
In the morning, after yesterday's enemy strikes, he said, gas supply was restored to all subscribers in the city, except for 15 apartments in the destroyed entrance of a five-story building.
