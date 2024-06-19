$41.340.03
Portugal defeats Czech Republic in the last match of the first round of Euro 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18288 views

In the last match of the first round of Euro 2024, Portugal defeated the Czech Republic 2-1, with Cristiano Ronaldo updating several records and Conceisanu scoring the winning goal in stoppage time.

Portugal defeats Czech Republic in the last match of the first round of Euro 2024

The Portuguese national team defeated the Czech Republic in the opening round of Group F of the European Championship. The match, which closed the first round program at Euro 2024, ended with a score of 2: 1. This was reported by Ua-football, according to UNN.

Details

In the first half, chances were created exclusively by the Portuguese national team. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, updating several records in terms of the number of matches and participation in six European Football Championships.

The Portugal vs. Czech Republic match was the first at Euro 2024, with the first half ending in a goalless 0-0 draw. After the break, the Czechs opened the scoring: forward Lukáš Provod scored the first goal. Portugal managed to equalize seven minutes after conceding a goal. Defender Robin Granac cut the ball into his own net.

By the end of the game, the Czech Republic had only one attack on Portugal's goal. In the 86th minute, Diogo Jota scored, but after reviewing VAR, the referees ruled Cristiano Ronaldo offside, who hit the post before finishing from his partner.

In stoppage time, Portugal still snatched the victory. Neto's shot was headed in by Francisco Conceição, who set the final score at 2-1.

UEFA is going to remove Russian flags from the stadium during Ukraine's first match at Euro 202417.06.24, 13:57 • 20942 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo
Czech Republic
Portugal
