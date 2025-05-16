Poroshenko lost the court: he will not be able to avoid sanctions - media

People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko actually lost the court case on property division based on the lawsuit filed by his wife, Maryna. The Kryzhopilskyi District Court of Vinnytsia Oblast made the corresponding decision, closing the proceedings in this case and thus preventing the couple from circumventing sanctions.

"To close the proceedings in the case due to the absence of a subject of dispute," the operative part of the court's decision reads, writes "Law and Business".

The ruling also notes that repeated appeals to the court regarding a dispute between the same parties, on the same subject, and on the same grounds are not allowed.

During the session, the court added a notification from the Ministry of Justice regarding the sanctions applied to Petro Poroshenko to the case file. His lawyer, Ilya Novikov, also admitted that the court case was related to the imposition of sanctions.

As a reminder, in February 2025, sanctions were introduced against a number of oligarchs, including Poroshenko. The grounds for this were his actions to the detriment of Ukraine's state interests and the opening of a criminal case on charges of treason.

On March 27, 2025, Maryna Poroshenko filed a lawsuit with the Kryzhopilskyi District Court of Vinnytsia Oblast to divide property worth over UAH 17.1 billion (almost half a billion dollars). She demands the return of works by Russian artists, as well as to win back shares of PJSC "ZNVKIF "Prime Assets Capital" and other property of her husband.

Experts assessed this lawsuit as an attempt to circumvent the law and withdraw assets from sanctions. And they noted that the Poroshenkos risk being accused of fraud by trying to divide property through the court without having a real dispute between the spouses.