Poroshenko lost the court: he will not be able to avoid sanctions - media

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:59 PM • 3696 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:31 PM • 12866 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 22242 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 36004 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 37388 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 92054 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 67647 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 62196 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 159583 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171704 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0m/s
93%
746mm
Popular news

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 60418 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87107 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 94588 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 29265 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 65361 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:59 PM • 3642 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM • 12824 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 262754 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 253738 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 315169 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 10231 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

01:03 PM • 11088 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66262 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87962 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 84212 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Poroshenko lost the court: he will not be able to avoid sanctions - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3348 views

The Kryzhopil court closed the case on the division of the Poroshenko's property worth over UAH 17.1 billion due to the lack of subject of the dispute. Repeated appeals to the court on this issue are not allowed.

Poroshenko lost the court: he will not be able to avoid sanctions - media

People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko actually lost the court case on property division based on the lawsuit filed by his wife, Maryna. The Kryzhopilskyi District Court of Vinnytsia Oblast made the corresponding decision, closing the proceedings in this case and thus preventing the couple from circumventing sanctions.

"To close the proceedings in the case due to the absence of a subject of dispute," the operative part of the court's decision reads, writes "Law and Business".

The ruling also notes that repeated appeals to the court regarding a dispute between the same parties, on the same subject, and on the same grounds are not allowed.

During the session, the court added a notification from the Ministry of Justice regarding the sanctions applied to Petro Poroshenko to the case file. His lawyer, Ilya Novikov, also admitted that the court case was related to the imposition of sanctions.

As a reminder, in February 2025, sanctions were introduced against a number of oligarchs, including Poroshenko. The grounds for this were his actions to the detriment of Ukraine's state interests and the opening of a criminal case on charges of treason.

On March 27, 2025, Maryna Poroshenko filed a lawsuit with the Kryzhopilskyi District Court of Vinnytsia Oblast to divide property worth over UAH 17.1 billion (almost half a billion dollars). She demands the return of works by Russian artists, as well as to win back shares of PJSC "ZNVKIF "Prime Assets Capital" and other property of her husband.

Experts assessed this lawsuit as an attempt to circumvent the law and withdraw assets from sanctions. And they noted that the Poroshenkos risk being accused of fraud by trying to divide property through the court without having a real dispute between the spouses.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Petro Poroshenko
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.39
Bitcoin
$104,168.30
S&P 500
$5,924.43
Tesla
$347.41
Газ TTF
$35.41
Золото
$3,186.04
Ethereum
$2,594.86