Polish farmers to block traffic at the border with Ukraine again

On January 23, traffic at the Dologobychuv-Uhryniv checkpoint on the border between Ukraine and Poland will be blocked due to a strike by Polish farmers. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Polish side, on January 23, Polish farmers plan to start a strike in front of the Dologobychuv-Uhryniv checkpoint.

It is expected that the blocking of the highway leading to the checkpoint from the adjacent side will last from 11:00 to 15:30 Polish time. - the message says.

In general, agricultural producers of the neighboring country announce a protest action throughout the day, January 23.

Recall

On September 6, 2025, Polish farmers blocked traffic in front of the Medyka checkpoint (opposite Ukrainian Shehyni). The restrictions applied only to trucks.

The protesters' action took place one kilometer from the Polish checkpoint.