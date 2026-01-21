Polish farmers to block traffic at the border with Ukraine again

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 9718 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 8824 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM • 12876 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 32692 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 53574 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 46473 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 75430 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 40582 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 63598 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 27238 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nausėda: Greenland dispute overshadows war in Ukraine and plays into Russia's handsJanuary 21, 03:33 AM • 9712 views
Pentagon plans to reduce its participation in NATO structures - WPJanuary 21, 04:04 AM • 5458 views
Trump's plane made an emergency landing en route to Davos due to electrical wiring issuesJanuary 21, 04:33 AM • 17015 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 15473 views
Republicans begin to resist Trump's Greenland push - FT08:33 AM • 14975 views
Publications
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 770 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 9718 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 40602 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 75430 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 63598 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ali Khamenei
Yulia Tymoshenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Davos
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 770 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 15583 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 20303 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 26285 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 27071 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Polish farmers to block traffic at the border with Ukraine again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Polish farmers will block the Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv border crossing on January 23 from 11:00 AM to 3:30 PM Polish time. The protest action will last throughout the day.

Polish farmers to block traffic at the border with Ukraine again

On January 23, traffic at the Dologobychuv-Uhryniv checkpoint on the border between Ukraine and Poland will be blocked due to a strike by Polish farmers. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Polish side, on January 23, Polish farmers plan to start a strike in front of the Dologobychuv-Uhryniv checkpoint.

It is expected that the blocking of the highway leading to the checkpoint from the adjacent side will last from 11:00 to 15:30 Polish time.

- the message says.

In general, agricultural producers of the neighboring country announce a protest action throughout the day, January 23.

Recall

On September 6, 2025, Polish farmers blocked traffic in front of the Medyka checkpoint (opposite Ukrainian Shehyni). The restrictions applied only to trucks.

The protesters' action took place one kilometer from the Polish checkpoint.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Rallies in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland