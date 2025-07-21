Police: no looting at store damaged by Russian attack in Kyiv

Information about looting in Kyiv's Lukyanivka district after Russia's night attack has spread online, but Kyiv police deny it, writes UNN.

Today, a number of Telegram channels, as well as several media outlets, spread information that unknown individuals robbed a store damaged by the night enemy shelling. We inform you that the mentioned fact does not correspond to reality. - reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv on Telegram.

During the conversation with law enforcement officers, as stated, "the store employee denied the fact of theft, all available equipment was in place." "When the seller arrived at the store early in the morning, employees of the Shevchenkivskyi police department were already nearby, providing security for the area. So the owner of the premises contacted the police with a statement regarding the damage to the kiosk," the police said.

"We strongly ask representatives of the public and media to verify the accuracy of information before disseminating it," the police urged.

