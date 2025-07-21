Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 9 injured already
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russia's massive attack on Kyiv tonight, nine people were injured. One woman sought medical attention and was hospitalized.
In Kyiv, as a result of a massive Russian attack, the number of injured has again increased to 9 people, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Already 9 people were injured tonight. A woman sought medical help and was hospitalized.
Earlier, 8 injured people were reported.
