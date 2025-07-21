Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 9 injured already

Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualties

Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualties July 21, 01:18 AM • 57332 views

Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven 06:20 AM • 38695 views

All 24 Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", 200 out of 426 drones shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air Force 06:44 AM • 17928 views