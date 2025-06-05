Police are investigating girls in photos on the Holodomor memorial and videos set to the music of the occupier

Information appeared on the Internet that two girls took pictures at the Holodomor Victims Memorial, and also that teenagers allegedly recorded a video to the music of the occupier, the Kyiv region police are conducting an investigation, the National Police in the Kyiv region reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Today, while monitoring social networks, in one of the Telegram channels, law enforcement officers discovered information that two girls took pictures at the Holodomor Victims Memorial. In addition, the publication states that teenagers allegedly recorded a video to the music of the occupier - the police reported on social networks.

Police officers, as indicated, entered the information into a single register of registration of applications and reports of criminal offenses and other events.

"Currently, the police are conducting an investigation and identifying the participants," the statement reads.

They were having fun listening to Russian music: protocols were drawn up for two residents of Kyiv region