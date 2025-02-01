Poland scrambles fighter jets over Russian strikes in Ukraine

In Poland, in connection with the Russian attack on Ukraine, fighter jets were launched today, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were put on alert, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces in X reported on Saturday, UNN reported.

Reportedly, "in connection with the attack of the Russian Federation, which struck at facilities located, in particular, in western Ukraine," "Polish and allied aviation" operated in Poland.

It is stated that "another pair of fighter jets were taken into the air, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance assets were put on the highest level of readiness.

Shortly before 12 p.m., they reported that "the activities of Polish and allied aviation in our airspace have been suspended due to the cessation of long-range air strikes by the Russian Federation on Ukraine.

