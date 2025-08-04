In Poland, they want to reinstate the visa regime with Ukraine. Currently, Polish special services and police insist on this. This was stated by Sejm Vice-Speaker Krzysztof Bosak, as reported by UNN.

Details

Unofficially, police and services would like the return of the visa-free regime with many countries, including Ukraine, but politicians from the PiS-PO-PSL-Left cartel, with occasional participation from PL2050, ignore their voices on such issues and do not provide sufficient funds or tools to control mass, multicultural immigration from the post-Soviet space, which is a natural, Russian-speaking hunting ground for Russian military and civilian services. - the message says.

According to Polish media, the reason for considering such an initiative was the arrest on July 21 of a 36-year-old Ukrainian citizen. He is accused of cooperating with Russian special services and preparing an attack on infrastructure facilities in Poland.

Recall

In Poland, a 39-year-old officer of the Central Bureau of Police Investigation, while intoxicated, threatened a Ukrainian taxi driver in Radom. He was charged with criminal threats based on national origin.