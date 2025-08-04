Poland considers reintroducing visa regime for Ukraine: the reason became known
Polish special services and police advocate for the reintroduction of the visa regime with Ukraine. This is due to the detention of a Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of cooperating with Russian special services and preparing an attack.
In Poland, they want to reinstate the visa regime with Ukraine. Currently, Polish special services and police insist on this. This was stated by Sejm Vice-Speaker Krzysztof Bosak, as reported by UNN.
Unofficially, police and services would like the return of the visa-free regime with many countries, including Ukraine, but politicians from the PiS-PO-PSL-Left cartel, with occasional participation from PL2050, ignore their voices on such issues and do not provide sufficient funds or tools to control mass, multicultural immigration from the post-Soviet space, which is a natural, Russian-speaking hunting ground for Russian military and civilian services.
According to Polish media, the reason for considering such an initiative was the arrest on July 21 of a 36-year-old Ukrainian citizen. He is accused of cooperating with Russian special services and preparing an attack on infrastructure facilities in Poland.
