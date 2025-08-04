Poland considers reintroducing visa regime for Ukraine: the reason became known

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
12:41 PM • 1196 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 5882 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 25734 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 23938 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
07:56 AM • 36390 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 49976 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 53993 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 55151 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 76084 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 287349 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
39%
749mm
Popular news
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhotoAugust 4, 05:54 AM • 66118 views
Trump responded what Russia can do to avoid sanctionsVideoAugust 4, 06:13 AM • 7608 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - BloombergAugust 4, 06:35 AM • 37552 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMAAugust 4, 06:42 AM • 63082 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualties09:24 AM • 34461 views
Publications
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 25774 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 198889 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 287370 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 474151 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 281555 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Yurii Ihnat
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhoto09:23 AM • 6474 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 325759 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 136437 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 170132 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 179529 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Bild
Mi-8
Sukhoi Su-30

Poland considers reintroducing visa regime for Ukraine: the reason became known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1208 views

Polish special services and police advocate for the reintroduction of the visa regime with Ukraine. This is due to the detention of a Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of cooperating with Russian special services and preparing an attack.

Poland considers reintroducing visa regime for Ukraine: the reason became known

In Poland, they want to reinstate the visa regime with Ukraine. Currently, Polish special services and police insist on this. This was stated by Sejm Vice-Speaker Krzysztof Bosak, as reported by UNN.

Details

Unofficially, police and services would like the return of the visa-free regime with many countries, including Ukraine, but politicians from the PiS-PO-PSL-Left cartel, with occasional participation from PL2050, ignore their voices on such issues and do not provide sufficient funds or tools to control mass, multicultural immigration from the post-Soviet space, which is a natural, Russian-speaking hunting ground for Russian military and civilian services.

- the message says.

According to Polish media, the reason for considering such an initiative was the arrest on July 21 of a 36-year-old Ukrainian citizen. He is accused of cooperating with Russian special services and preparing an attack on infrastructure facilities in Poland.

Recall

In Poland, a 39-year-old officer of the Central Bureau of Police Investigation, while intoxicated, threatened a Ukrainian taxi driver in Radom. He was charged with criminal threats based on national origin.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ukraine
Poland