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Poland activated its aviation and air defense systems due to Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2210 views

Poland activated military aviation, air defense systems, and radars due to Russia's attack on Ukraine. No violations of Polish airspace were recorded.

Poland activated its aviation and air defense systems due to Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine

Poland activated military aviation, ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems overnight due to russia's attack on Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"The operations of military aviation in our airspace, related to strikes by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, have ceased. Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have resumed their standard operations. We report that no violations of Poland's airspace have been recorded," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported after russia's overnight attack on Ukraine, at 7:30 a.m.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces expressed gratitude to "NATO, NATO Air Command and the Armed Forces of the Netherlands for their support with air defense systems."

"The Polish Army is constantly monitoring the situation in Ukraine and remains in constant readiness to ensure the security of Polish airspace," the statement said.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported nearly three and a half hours earlier, after 4 a.m., that "due to the activity of Russian long-range aviation forces conducting strikes against Ukrainian territory, military aviation began operating in Polish airspace" and that the "necessary forces and resources at its disposal had been activated, while ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems had reached a state of readiness."

A drone crashed in Romania during Russia's attack on Ukraine20.08.26, 08:48 • 2828 views

Julia Shramko

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