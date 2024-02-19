Plus 1290 occupants and 1 aircraft: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia's losses in personnel and equipment in Ukraine amounted to more than 403,000 killed and wounded, as well as hundreds of destroyed tanks, aircraft, and other military equipment.
Details
According to the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.02.24 were approximately:
• personnel - about 403,720 (+1,290) people,
• tanks ‒ 6498 (+11),
• armored fighting vehicles ‒ 12232 (+34),
• artillery systems – 9733 (+24),
• MLRS – 986 (+2),
• air defense equipment ‒ 674 (+0),
• planes – 336 (+1),
• helicopters – 325 (+0),
• UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 7460 (+11),
• cruise missiles ‒ 1898 (+0),
• ships/boats ‒ 25 (+0),
• submarines - 1 (+0),
• automotive equipment and tank trucks – 12767 (+31),
• special equipment ‒ 1545 (+5).
