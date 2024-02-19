Plus 1290 occupants and 1 aircraft: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98329 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110463 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153147 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156913 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252913 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174701 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165862 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227240 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 32021 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28719 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35588 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29020 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25909 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252913 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227240 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213163 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238838 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225519 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98329 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69730 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76225 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113417 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114289 views
Plus 1290 occupants and 1 aircraft: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34836 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia's losses in personnel and equipment in Ukraine amounted to more than 403,000 killed and wounded, as well as hundreds of destroyed tanks, aircraft, and other military equipment.

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 403,720 people, 6498 tanks, 336 aircraft and thousands of pieces of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.02.24 were approximately:

• personnel - about 403,720 (+1,290) people,

• tanks ‒ 6498 (+11),

• armored fighting vehicles ‒ 12232 (+34),

• artillery systems – 9733 (+24),

• MLRS – 986 (+2),

• air defense equipment ‒ 674 (+0),

• planes – 336 (+1),

• helicopters – 325 (+0),

• UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 7460 (+11),

• cruise missiles ‒ 1898 (+0),

• ships/boats ‒ 25 (+0),

• submarines - 1 (+0),

• automotive equipment and tank trucks – 12767 (+31),

• special equipment ‒ 1545 (+5).

Air defense shoots down 4 Shahed drones over Kharkiv region2/19/24, 8:00 AM • 32350 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

