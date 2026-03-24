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Peugeot collided with Tesla and overturned - traffic complicated on the way out of Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1560 views

On Beresteiskyi Avenue, a Tesla and a Peugeot collided, causing the latter to overturn. Three people were injured, and traffic in the direction of the exit is restricted.

Peugeot collided with Tesla and overturned - traffic complicated on the way out of Kyiv

In Kyiv, on Beresteiskyi Avenue, a Peugeot car collided with a Tesla electric car and overturned, there are casualties, traffic in the direction of exiting the capital is difficult, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred today around 8:20 a.m. in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

According to preliminary information, there was a collision between a Tesla and a Peugeot, which overturned from the impact. As a result of the collision, the drivers of both vehicles and a passenger of the Peugeot sustained injuries of varying severity

- reported the police.

An investigative and operational group of the capital's main department, patrol police crews, and doctors are working at the scene. The mechanism and circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

Traffic on the avenue is partially blocked.

"Due to a road accident on Beresteiskyi Avenue, opposite Yevhenii Miroshnychenko Street, traffic is difficult in the direction of exiting the city of Kyiv," the capital's patrol police said.

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents04.10.24, 09:28 • 27300 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Tesla, Inc.
Kyiv