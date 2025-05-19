The spokesman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, stated that Russia is ready for long and painstaking work to resolve the "conflict in Ukraine." This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

It should be quite painstaking and, possibly, in some areas a lengthy work. The settlement is associated with a large number of nuances that need to be discussed. And the Russian side is ready for this work - Peskov said.

Thus, Putin's spokesman reacted to the words of US President Donald Trump that he was tired of negotiations at a low level.

Addition

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin are holding a telephone conversation to discuss efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the war with Ukraine. A White House representative confirmed that the call began on Monday morning local time.

According to Axios, Trump is also expected to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, the publication notes.