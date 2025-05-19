Peskov said that Russia is ready for "hard work" to resolve the war in Ukraine - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
Putin's spokesman announced readiness to resolve the "conflict". This was a response to Trump's words, who is tired of negotiations. Also, Trump and Putin are negotiating a ceasefire.
The spokesman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, stated that Russia is ready for long and painstaking work to resolve the "conflict in Ukraine." This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.
Details
It should be quite painstaking and, possibly, in some areas a lengthy work. The settlement is associated with a large number of nuances that need to be discussed. And the Russian side is ready for this work
Thus, Putin's spokesman reacted to the words of US President Donald Trump that he was tired of negotiations at a low level.
Addition
US President Donald Trump and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin are holding a telephone conversation to discuss efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the war with Ukraine. A White House representative confirmed that the call began on Monday morning local time.
According to Axios, Trump is also expected to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, the publication notes.