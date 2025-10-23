PepsiCo Ukraine, together with the Your Support Charitable Foundation, helps restore the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery: doctors received medical equipment worth over UAH 36 million

PepsiCo Ukraine and the Charitable Foundation "Tvoya Opora" have joined forces to restore this unique medical institution. As part of the partnership, the parties signed a memorandum of cooperation and announced the launch of a large-scale project to restore the Center's operating and intensive care unit.

To implement the initiative, PepsiCo Ukraine allocated 1 million US dollars to the joint project of the Charitable Foundation "Tvoya Opora" – "Overcoming the consequences of destruction after a missile attack on Okhmatdyt".

As part of this project, a portion of the funds was allocated to restore the intensive care and operating unit of the State Institution "Scientific and Practical Medical Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" and to purchase a reanimobile for over 36 million hryvnias.

On October 22, 2025, the renovated operating and intensive care unit was opened, where 16 modern Japanese-made monitoring stations have been installed, thanks to which the intensive care unit for children is now fully equipped. With a statement about the need to rebuild the center, Illya Yemets, director of the State Institution "Scientific and Practical Medical Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine," appealed to the international community.

Valeriia Tatarchuk, founder and CEO of CF "Tvoya Opora":

"Thanks to the support of PepsiCo Ukraine, we were able to provide the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery with modern complex systems that provide round-the-clock monitoring of the condition of young patients in intensive care. This is new equipment that allows for more complex observations and more precise control of treatment. And we also purchased a critically needed reanimobile."

The support of PepsiCo Ukraine together with CF "Tvoya Opora" became an important step in restoring the full operation of the Center after the tragedy and in strengthening the system of pediatric cardiac surgery in general.

"As one of the leaders of the Ukrainian food and beverage market, we conduct business responsibly – we provide Ukrainians with quality products, contribute to economic stability in the country, and care for the well-being of local communities. The ability to effectively conduct business gives us the resources to help those in need. Since 2022, PepsiCo Ukraine has allocated over 200 million hryvnias to charitable initiatives. The restoration of the operating and intensive care unit of the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery is an example of how the partnership between business and the public sector can create real changes. We are sincerely grateful to the doctors of the Center for their daily dedicated work and to the team of CF "Tvoya Opora" for the professional implementation of this important project," shares Olena Kutyina, General Director of PepsiCo in Ukraine.

The event was also attended by Edem Adamanov, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine:

"The Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery is a place where the lives of children born with the most complex heart defects are saved every day. Therefore, its restoration after the tragedy is of particular importance not only for the medical community but also for the entire country. We are sincerely grateful to PepsiCo Ukraine and the Charitable Foundation "Tvoya Opora" for an example of responsible partnership that brings real results. It is thanks to such initiatives that the medical system not only withstands but also continues to develop, providing children with access to modern treatment and care."

In Ukraine, about 3,500 children are born with heart defects every year, and up to 40% of them are in critical condition from the first days of life. The availability of modern monitoring systems allows for the highest level of medical observation for such children, preventing complications and providing timely assistance.

"Business not only continues to operate and invest in Ukraine but also contributes to the restoration of critically important medical infrastructure. Support for the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery is an example of true corporate social responsibility and leadership that changes the destinies of children and strengthens faith in the power of partnership between business and society," commented Andriy Gunder, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.

Vadym Tkachuk, Head of the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care for Newborns at the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, noted:

"Thanks to the help of CF "Tvoya Opora" and PepsiCo Ukraine, we were able to completely update the monitoring systems – the basis of our work. Without them, modern cardiac intensive care simply cannot exist, because they control all key vital signs of patients. Our previous equipment served for more than 20 years – it was reliable, but already outdated and did not meet modern requirements".

Earlier, within the framework of fruitful cooperation between PepsiCo in Ukraine and CF "Tvoya Opora", three modern reanimobiles were transferred to medical institutions specializing in assisting newborns and children with severe pathologies – KP "Regional Medical Center for Family Health" in Dnipro, the Perinatal Center of Kyiv, and the State Institution "Scientific and Practical Medical Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of the Ministry of Health".

Specialized vehicles are equipped with the most modern systems for stabilizing the vital functions of young patients during transportation, including lung ventilation systems, heart activity monitoring, temperature support, etc.

Charitable Foundation "Tvoya Opora" is one of the largest in Ukraine, which since 2014 has been systematically helping medical institutions, saving the lives of children with congenital heart defects, and supporting hospitals throughout the country.

About PepsiCo in Ukraine

PepsiCo is one of the leaders in the Ukrainian food and beverage market. In Ukraine, the company has three enterprises: two production complexes in Mykolaiv region for the production of snacks and beverages, and a dairy processing plant in Kyiv region, where baby food, dairy products, and juices are currently produced.

The company holds leading positions in the juice and juice products market with the brands "Sandora" and "Sadochok". The company's portfolio includes carbonated drinks Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda, and cold tea Lipton Ice Tea. In the snack market, the company is represented by the brands Lay’s, Cheetos, Doritos, HrumTeam. PepsiCo in Ukraine also holds strong positions in the dairy products market with the trademarks "Chudo", "Slovyanochka", "Mariyka" and baby food "Agunya".