PepsiCo Ukraine, together with the Your Support Charitable Foundation, helps restore the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery: doctors received medical equipment worth over UAH 36 million

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 2844 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 15112 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 18602 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 18387 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 29124 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 28270 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 25045 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 12317 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 14779 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16373 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.5m/s
63%
745mm
Popular news
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhotoOctober 23, 05:57 AM • 23597 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctionsOctober 23, 06:17 AM • 28509 views
US blocks Russian energy companies for the first time during Trump's second term: Stefanishyna reveals detailsOctober 23, 06:25 AM • 6086 views
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia directionPhotoVideoOctober 23, 07:53 AM • 17541 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 14386 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 2904 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities10:56 AM • 29119 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?10:10 AM • 28268 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 25043 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 33481 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bart De Wever
Musician
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details01:31 PM • 1508 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 14498 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 34395 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 54111 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 67695 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Financial Times

PepsiCo Ukraine, together with the Your Support Charitable Foundation, helps restore the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery: doctors received medical equipment worth over UAH 36 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 706 views

The Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, the largest specialized cardiac surgery clinic in Ukraine, was damaged as a result of a missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. More than 1,000 operations and 20,000 consultations were performed here annually.

PepsiCo Ukraine, together with the Your Support Charitable Foundation, helps restore the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery: doctors received medical equipment worth over UAH 36 million

PepsiCo Ukraine and the Charitable Foundation "Tvoya Opora" have joined forces to restore this unique medical institution. As part of the partnership, the parties signed a memorandum of cooperation and announced the launch of a large-scale project to restore the Center's operating and intensive care unit.

To implement the initiative, PepsiCo Ukraine allocated 1 million US dollars to the joint project of the Charitable Foundation "Tvoya Opora" – "Overcoming the consequences of destruction after a missile attack on Okhmatdyt".

As part of this project, a portion of the funds was allocated to restore the intensive care and operating unit of the State Institution "Scientific and Practical Medical Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" and to purchase a reanimobile for over 36 million hryvnias

On October 22, 2025, the renovated operating and intensive care unit was opened, where 16 modern Japanese-made monitoring stations have been installed, thanks to which the intensive care unit for children is now fully equipped. With a statement about the need to rebuild the center, Illya Yemets, director of the State Institution "Scientific and Practical Medical Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine," appealed to the international community. 

Valeriia Tatarchuk, founder and CEO of CF "Tvoya Opora":

"Thanks to the support of PepsiCo Ukraine, we were able to provide the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery with modern complex systems that provide round-the-clock monitoring of the condition of young patients in intensive care. This is new equipment that allows for more complex observations and more precise control of treatment. And we also purchased a critically needed reanimobile."  

The support of PepsiCo Ukraine together with CF "Tvoya Opora" became an important step in restoring the full operation of the Center after the tragedy and in strengthening the system of pediatric cardiac surgery in general.

"As one of the leaders of the Ukrainian food and beverage market, we conduct business responsibly – we provide Ukrainians with quality products, contribute to economic stability in the country, and care for the well-being of local communities. The ability to effectively conduct business gives us the resources to help those in need. Since 2022, PepsiCo Ukraine has allocated over 200 million hryvnias to charitable initiatives. The restoration of the operating and intensive care unit of the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery is an example of how the partnership between business and the public sector can create real changes. We are sincerely grateful to the doctors of the Center for their daily dedicated work and to the team of CF "Tvoya Opora" for the professional implementation of this important project," shares Olena Kutyina, General Director of PepsiCo in Ukraine.

The event was also attended by Edem Adamanov, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine: 

"The Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery is a place where the lives of children born with the most complex heart defects are saved every day. Therefore, its restoration after the tragedy is of particular importance not only for the medical community but also for the entire country. We are sincerely grateful to PepsiCo Ukraine and the Charitable Foundation "Tvoya Opora" for an example of responsible partnership that brings real results. It is thanks to such initiatives that the medical system not only withstands but also continues to develop, providing children with access to modern treatment and care."

In Ukraine, about 3,500 children are born with heart defects every year, and up to 40% of them are in critical condition from the first days of life. The availability of modern monitoring systems allows for the highest level of medical observation for such children, preventing complications and providing timely assistance. 

"Business not only continues to operate and invest in Ukraine but also contributes to the restoration of critically important medical infrastructure. Support for the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery is an example of true corporate social responsibility and leadership that changes the destinies of children and strengthens faith in the power of partnership between business and society," commented Andriy Gunder, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.

Vadym Tkachuk, Head of the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care for Newborns at the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, noted: 

"Thanks to the help of CF "Tvoya Opora" and PepsiCo Ukraine, we were able to completely update the monitoring systems – the basis of our work. Without them, modern cardiac intensive care simply cannot exist, because they control all key vital signs of patients. Our previous equipment served for more than 20 years – it was reliable, but already outdated and did not meet modern requirements"

Earlier, within the framework of fruitful cooperation between PepsiCo in Ukraine and CF "Tvoya Opora", three modern reanimobiles were transferred to medical institutions specializing in assisting newborns and children with severe pathologies – KP "Regional Medical Center for Family Health" in Dnipro, the Perinatal Center of Kyiv, and the State Institution "Scientific and Practical Medical Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of the Ministry of Health". 

Specialized vehicles are equipped with the most modern systems for stabilizing the vital functions of young patients during transportation, including lung ventilation systems, heart activity monitoring, temperature support, etc.

Charitable Foundation "Tvoya Opora" is one of the largest in Ukraine, which since 2014 has been systematically helping medical institutions, saving the lives of children with congenital heart defects, and supporting hospitals throughout the country.

About PepsiCo in Ukraine 

PepsiCo is one of the leaders in the Ukrainian food and beverage market. In Ukraine, the company has three enterprises: two production complexes in Mykolaiv region for the production of snacks and beverages, and a dairy processing plant in Kyiv region, where baby food, dairy products, and juices are currently produced.

The company holds leading positions in the juice and juice products market with the brands "Sandora" and "Sadochok". The company's portfolio includes carbonated drinks Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda, and cold tea Lipton Ice Tea. In the snack market, the company is represented by the brands Lay’s, Cheetos, Doritos, HrumTeam. PepsiCo in Ukraine also holds strong positions in the dairy products market with the trademarks "Chudo", "Slovyanochka", "Mariyka" and baby food "Agunya".

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Technology
Brand
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
Ukraine