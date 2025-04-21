People's Deputy Volodymyr Moroz has died

Volodymyr Moroz, a member of parliament from the "Restoration of Ukraine" group, has died at the age of 57. UNN reports this with reference to the Verkhovna Rada.

The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, people's deputies of Ukraine, the leadership and staff of the Parliament's apparatus express sincere condolences on the premature death of Volodymyr Moroz, a people's deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation - the statement says.

Volodymyr Moroz was the head of the subcommittee on electricity and electricity transmission of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services.

Moroz's death was also confirmed by his son.

As the CHESNO Movement indicates, in 2019, Moroz was elected as a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from the "Opposition Platform - For Life" party in electoral district No. 59 (Donetsk Oblast). He was a member of the "Opposition Platform - For Life" party. A member of the eponymous faction. A member of the Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services.

In the spring of 2022, he left the OPFL faction and joined the newly formed parliamentary group "Restoration of Ukraine".

From 2014 to 2019, he held the position of head of the Maryinka District State Administration of Donetsk Oblast.

He also headed the district cell of the party organization "Petro Poroshenko Bloc "Solidarity".

In 2010-2014, he was deputy head of the Kurakhove City Council for Housing and Communal Services and urban development.

From 2005 to 2010, he held the position of deputy director of "Promenergobud" LLC.

In 2000-2005, he was deputy head of the "Kurakhovenergobud" Construction and Installation Department.

From 1997 to 2000, he was deputy director for supply at "Donagroservice" CJSC, Kurakhove.

Previously, he worked as an electric and gas welder in the workshops of the TPP MPM "Ecology" and the workshop of the Kurakhivska TPP.

He graduated from Kharkiv State Technical University of Construction and Architecture and Hryhoriy Skovoroda Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi State Pedagogical University.