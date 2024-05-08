People's Deputies summoned BES Head Perkhun to the Rada: what is known

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77717 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106532 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149432 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153554 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249941 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174029 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165296 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148307 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225691 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113050 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33033 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42431 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36622 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61027 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54986 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249941 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225691 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211798 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237551 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224375 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77717 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54986 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61027 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112837 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113743 views
People's Deputies summoned BES Head Perkhun to the Rada: what is known

People's Deputies summoned BES Head Perkhun to the Rada: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16581 views

MPs summoned the head of the Bureau of Economic Security, Serhiy Perkhun, to the Verkhovna Rada because of the searches of the CEO Club conducted by the BES.

This is reported by UNN with a link to a live broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada session, hosted by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Details

"We summon the head of the Bureau of Economic Security to the Rada. For - 244," Honcharenko wrote.

During the meeting, Servant of the People MP Ihor Kryvosheev said that last week another incident occurred that outraged the Ukrainian business community - searches of the CEO Club premises.

I am sure that most of my colleagues are aware of this. As in most similar cases of pressure on business, the same body was involved. This is the Bureau of Economic Security. Since the number of questions that have accumulated to the BES is already overwhelming, I ask you to put to a vote the issue of inviting the head of the BES to the Verkhovna Rada. Let him come, report and answer the questions from his colleagues that have really accumulated

- Krivosheev said.

Addendum Addendum

On April 30, the BES reported that detectives of the BES Territorial Department in Kyiv exposed an illegal casino and a fraudulent call center in one of the capital's business centers. The establishment, which conducted poker gambling for money without the appropriate licenses, was set up on the ninth floor of the building, and the call center on the fourth floor.

Recall

In 2023, the BES detectives reimbursed UAH 544 million to the budget. Over UAH 1 billion has been recovered in the first three months of this year. We are talking about criminal proceedings on tax evasion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

