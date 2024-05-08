People's Deputies summoned BES Head Perkhun to the Rada: what is known

MPs summoned the head of the Bureau of Economic Security, Serhiy Perkhun, to the Verkhovna Rada amid searches at the CEO Club.

This is reported by UNN with a link to a live broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada session, hosted by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Details

"We summon the head of the Bureau of Economic Security to the Rada. For - 244," Honcharenko wrote.

During the meeting, Servant of the People MP Ihor Kryvosheev said that last week another incident occurred that outraged the Ukrainian business community - searches of the CEO Club premises.

I am sure that most of my colleagues are aware of this. As in most similar cases of pressure on business, the same body was involved. This is the Bureau of Economic Security. Since the number of questions that have accumulated to the BES is already overwhelming, I ask you to put to a vote the issue of inviting the head of the BES to the Verkhovna Rada. Let him come, report and answer the questions from his colleagues that have really accumulated - Krivosheev said.

Addendum Addendum

On April 30, the BES reported that detectives of the BES Territorial Department in Kyiv exposed an illegal casino and a fraudulent call center in one of the capital's business centers. The establishment, which conducted poker gambling for money without the appropriate licenses, was set up on the ninth floor of the building, and the call center on the fourth floor.

Recall

In 2023, the BES detectives reimbursed UAH 544 million to the budget. Over UAH 1 billion has been recovered in the first three months of this year. We are talking about criminal proceedings on tax evasion.