Teenager hit by patrol car: SBI opened proceedings

The State Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal investigation into the case of a teenager being hit by a patrol car in the Lviv region, as reported by the SBI on Thursday, writes UNN.

SBI employees have opened a criminal investigation into the accident in which a minor was injured. The criminal proceedings were opened under Part 1 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - reported in the SBI.

The essence of the case

The incident occurred on June 25 at about 18:34 on the "Kyiv-Chop" highway near the village of Krasiv in the Lviv region. According to preliminary data, a Renault Duster service vehicle driven by a police inspector hit a pedestrian - a seventeen-year-old boy, the SBI noted.

Due to the accident, the teenager sustained bodily injuries. There is no threat to the victim's life. He was hospitalized in the Lviv Children's Hospital "Okhmatdyt", where examinations are ongoing, the bureau reported.

A road accident involving a patrol police car occurred in Lviv Oblast, a child was injured