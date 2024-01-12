ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Passenger traffic increased by 5% in 2023 - Demchenko

Passenger traffic increased by 5% in 2023 - Demchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25383 views

In 2023, passenger traffic increased by 5% and vehicle crossings by 3%, with 33.5 million border crossings recorded.

Last year, passenger traffic increased by 5% compared to 2022. The number of vehicles that crossed the border in 2023 increased by 3%. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Despite all this, we see that passenger traffic remains quite dynamic. Compared to 2022, it has even increased. We see a 5% increase in passenger traffic and a 3% increase in the number of vehicles that crossed the border in 2023

- Demchenko said.

According to him, about 33.5 million people crossed the border in 2023.

"If we talk about people directly, about passenger traffic, then in 2023, about 33.5 million  people crossed the border, and in 2022 this number was actually 5% less, but there is no advantage either for citizens leaving or entering. In fact, in terms of percentage, it's 50-50," Demchenko said.  

Demchenko answered the clarifying question of 33.5 million people, or times:

We are talking about the number of border crossings, that is, times.

Addendum

In December 2023, Demchenko stated that there was no outflow of men from Ukraine. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society

