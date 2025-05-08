Partisans from the "ATESH" movement reported that they deprived military facilities in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation of communication. This is reported by UNN.

It is noted that the movement's agent successfully carried out sabotage in the village of Mohyltsi, destroying the equipment of the transformer substation, which provided electrical and telecommunications infrastructure to the region.

As a result of its decommissioning, communication disruptions occurred immediately at a number of important military facilities, including: the 629th anti-aircraft missile regiment (military unit 51857), the 21st separate operational brigade (military unit 3641), as well as a military town where military units 20007, 03523 and 51084 are located - the message reads.

According to "ATESH", problems were also recorded in the 483rd military investigation department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation and at the distribution warehouse of the company "SberLogistics", which fulfills contracts for the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

"The disruption of communication and power supply has created chaos in the management of units, disrupted planning and coordination between military facilities," the partisans summarized.

Earlier, the partisans struck the railway communication control system, which significantly affects the supply of ammunition and equipment in the Robotyn and Kamyansky directions. This causes logistical chaos for the enemy.

In Melitopol, partisans from "ATESH" destroyed a relay cabinet, disrupting the logistics of the occupiers